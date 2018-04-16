Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schimiedlova returns a ball to Spain's Lara Arruabarrena during their finals match of the WTA Claro Open Colsanitas 2018 in Bogotá, Colombia, on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/LEONARDO MUÑOZ

Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova comfortably defeated Spain's Lara Arruabarrena 6-2 and 6-4 here today in Bogota's Copa Claro Colsanitas tennis final, her first title of the year.

It took Schmiedlova a little over an hour to dispatch Arruabarrena at the Los Lagartos tennis club in the capital, with the latter not having a good day and unable to deal with the Slovak's backhand, which was the key to her win.

The first set started out evenly with both players breaking each other's service.

However, the Spaniard quickly began to suffer from the effects of her grueling schedule in recent days, such as on Friday having to play three matches and on Saturday, two.

Schmiedlova took advantage of Arruabarrena's exhaustion and broke her again when the set stood at 3-2 and from there on out it was the Slovak all the way to handily win the first set.

Arruabarrena continued to commit errors, especially on her backhand, a situation that her rival - appearing focused and with a driving set of shots and volleys - took advantage of to win her first title after a drought of almost three years.

With the win, Schmiedlova, ranked 132 by the WTA, obtained 280 points and will take home $43,000.

Early on Sunday, Colombia's Mariana Duque and Argentina's Nadia Podoroska won the doubles title 6-3 and 6-4 against Sweden's Dalila Jakupovic and Russia's Irina Khromacheva.

The tourney, in its 26th edition this year, distributed a total purse of $250,000.