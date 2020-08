A schoolboy checks in at school while wearing protective clothing in the form of masks and face shields as part of their safety due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Children sit at their desks wearing protective clothing in the form of masks and face shields as part of their safety due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Children wait outside the school gate while wearing protective clothing in the form of masks and face shields as part of their safety due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Children stand in their social distancing squares after arriving at school while wearing protective clothing in the form of masks and face shields as part of their safety due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Children sit at their desks wearing protective clothing in the form of masks and face shields as part of their safety due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 13 August 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Every morning at Streetlights, a private school located in one of Johannesburg’s toughest neighborhoods, teachers start the day by asking their students: “What’s the latest you’ve heard about the coronavirus?”

The question is simple but is one of the most effective ways teachers have of attempting to dispel the fear that is etched across the mask-covered faces of their primary school pupils, whose answers range from the false to the outlandish to the sombre truth. EFE-EPA

