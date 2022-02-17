17-year-old Angelina Arek Dut poses for the photographer in the school of Aweil, in south Sudan. EFE/ Pablo Moraga

The professor Angelina Arek Dut gives class to his students in a school of Aweil, in south Sudan. EFE/ Pablo Moraga

John Garangdeng, a teacher in rural South Sudan, squints through the dense haze to find the spot where he teaches his students: the shade of a solitary tree in the middle of a dusty plain.

"This is a public school. We asked the government to pay for the construction of classrooms. But it replied that it had no money," Garangdeng tells Efe.

Public funds have not yet arrived in Payam, a tiny village in the northwestern state of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, where the teacher and his colleagues provide education to more than a hundred pupils.

(...)