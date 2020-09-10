The blackboards at Roka Prep School in central Kenya, where classes have been suspended since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, still have unfinished English exercises scribbled in chalk. But today there are no pupils, desks or chairs — just dozens of clucking chickens.
This private primary school in Mwea, a village around 100 kilometers north of Nairobi, like others in the region and around the country, has converted its classrooms into hatcheries and its playground into a vegetable garden, where two teachers have traded in their chalk and textbooks to grow “sukuma,” a type of kale, a spinach. EFE-EPA
ime/ks