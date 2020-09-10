James Kung'u (C) the school manager of Roka Preparatory School, looks as he attends to vegetables that have been planted on a student's playground that was converted into a vegetable farm in Mwea, Kirinyaga, Kenya, 04 September 2020 (issued 10 September 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Some of the chickens that are being reared in what used to be a classroom that has been converted into a chicken coop at the Mwea Brethren School, in Mwea, Kirinyaga, Kenya, 04 September 2020 (issued 10 September 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Some of the chickens that are being reared in one of the classrooms that have been converted into chicken coops at the Roka Preparatory School, in Mwea, Kirinyaga, Kenya, 04 September 2020 (issued 10 September 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

James Kung'u (C) School manager at the Roka Preparatory School attends to chickens that they are rearing in one of the classrooms that got converted into chicken coop in Mwea, Kirinyaga, Kenya, 04 September 2020 (issued 10 September 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Beatrice Maina (C), the school manager at the Mwea Brethren School, stands next to farm tools inside one of the classrooms that she now uses as a store for the feeds for her chickes that she is rearing in some of the classrooms that she has converted into chicken coops in Mwea, Kirinyaga, Kenya, 04 September 2020 (issued 10 September 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Nancy Wambui, the school secretary at the Roka Preparatory School, attends to chicken that they are rearing in one of the classrooms that got converted into chicken coop in Mwea, Kirinyaga, Kenya, 04 September 2020 (issued 10 September 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

Joseph Maina (L), the school director at the Mwea Brethren School, records the weight and vaccination schedules on the chalk board as he attends to chickens that he is rearing in one of the classrooms that he has converted into chicken coops in Mwea, Kirinyaga, Kenya, 04 September 2020 (issued 10 September 2020). EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU

The blackboards at Roka Prep School in central Kenya, where classes have been suspended since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, still have unfinished English exercises scribbled in chalk. But today there are no pupils, desks or chairs — just dozens of clucking chickens.

This private primary school in Mwea, a village around 100 kilometers north of Nairobi, like others in the region and around the country, has converted its classrooms into hatcheries and its playground into a vegetable garden, where two teachers have traded in their chalk and textbooks to grow “sukuma,” a type of kale, a spinach. EFE-EPA

