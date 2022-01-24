Indian students study in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian students prepare before studying in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian students study in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian students help in winding up the class after studying in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian students study in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian students leave after studying in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian teacher Kuldeep Maurya teaches students in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian students leave after studying in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian student distributes face masks to others as they study in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian students study in a makeshift school called 'Panchsheel Shikshan Sansthan' running under a metro bridge in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2022 (issued 24 January 2022). EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Activist-teacher Satyendra Pal runs a free school under an elevated metro bridge in the Indian capital for the children of families living on the breadline.

Pal, 26, battled the brutal effects of poverty during his childhood, which almost forced him to drop out of school.

He did not give up and does not want others to surrender to poverty.

Pal runs the free education initiative because “every child deserves a chance but not everyone is privileged to get a decent education” in a country where tens of millions of impoverished children do not attend school. EFE