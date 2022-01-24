Activist-teacher Satyendra Pal runs a free school under an elevated metro bridge in the Indian capital for the children of families living on the breadline.
Pal, 26, battled the brutal effects of poverty during his childhood, which almost forced him to drop out of school.
He did not give up and does not want others to surrender to poverty.
Pal runs the free education initiative because “every child deserves a chance but not everyone is privileged to get a decent education” in a country where tens of millions of impoverished children do not attend school. EFE