Schools in Indian-administered Kashmir, closed in 2019 due to security reasons and in the subsequent year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, re-opened on Wednesday after 31 months.
“The J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) government has decided to reopen all the schools for routine class work (offline) from March 2,” an official statement issued a couple of days earlier said.
The statement directed the heads of schools to strictly follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to protect the students.
(...)