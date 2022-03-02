Students wearing face masks sit inside a classroom at a school in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Students wearing face masks sit inside a classroom at a school in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Students wearing face masks sit inside a classroom at a school in Srinagar,, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

School employees check the body temperature of students at an entrance of the school, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A school employee checks the body temperature of a student at an entrance of the school, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A teacher welcomes students by distributing sweets at the entrance of a school in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri students wearing face masks walk towards classrooms in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A school employee peeps from inside the gate of a school in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri students wearing face masks walk inside a school in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 02 March 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Schools in Indian-administered Kashmir, closed in 2019 due to security reasons and in the subsequent year on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, re-opened on Wednesday after 31 months.

“The J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) government has decided to reopen all the schools for routine class work (offline) from March 2,” an official statement issued a couple of days earlier said.

The statement directed the heads of schools to strictly follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to protect the students.

(...)