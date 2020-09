Students wearing face masks listen to their teacher while sitting outside a classroom at a school in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 21 September 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Some students in India returned to a thin attendance in classrooms on Monday as schools reopened partially in the country for the first time since March when educational institutions were closed as part of the curbs to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The reopening of schools is voluntary in select states and institutions and on the consent of parents, according to the federal government order.EFE-EPA

ssk/