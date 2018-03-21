Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3) cuts off Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) as he drives to the basket during an NBA game at Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mar. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/ GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio lies on the floor after being hit in the face by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, Mar. 20, 2018, during an NBA game, at the Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah (USA). EFE-EPA/ GEORGE FREY

Point guard Dennis Schroder scored a career-high 41 points - including 17 in the last quarter - on Tuesday to help the Atlanta Hawks beat the Utah Jazz 99-94.

The Hawks, placed at the bottom of Eastern Conference standings, won after losing six consecutive matches and stopped Utah's nine-match winning streak.

The Hawks had also beaten the Jazz 104-90 on Jan. 22, but Utah players said Tuesday's loss was terrible as it came at a crucial moment in the season.

Dewayne Dedmon had a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta while Taurean Prince had 11 points.

For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell had 24 points, Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio scored 23 and Joe Ingles had 16 points.

Rubio converted 7 out of 14 field-goal attempts - including 3 out of 7 three-pointers - recovered three rebounds and made three assists in 34 minutes of play.