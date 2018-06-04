Argentina's Diego Schwartzman made a remarkable comeback on Monday, upsetting Kevin Anderson of South Africa 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 to qualify for the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in his career and setting up a clash with world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain.
An hour into the match, the world No. 12 was down two sets, but rallied to beat his world No. 7 opponent in three hours and 15 minutes.
"I really do not know what happened, I did not expect it in the first two sets," Schwartzman said.
"I did not know how I could win it. I think it was thanks to the support of the fans," the Argentine added.
In the quarterfinals, Schwartzman is face "King of Clay" Nadal, who earned a milestone 900th career victory with his 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win over Germany's Maximilian Marterer.