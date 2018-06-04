Diego Schwartzman of Argentina celebrates after winning against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Kevin Anderson of South Africa plays Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina plays Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their men's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman made a remarkable comeback on Monday, upsetting Kevin Anderson of South Africa 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-0), 6-2 to qualify for the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in his career and setting up a clash with world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain.

An hour into the match, the world No. 12 was down two sets, but rallied to beat his world No. 7 opponent in three hours and 15 minutes.

"I really do not know what happened, I did not expect it in the first two sets," Schwartzman said.

"I did not know how I could win it. I think it was thanks to the support of the fans," the Argentine added.

In the quarterfinals, Schwartzman is face "King of Clay" Nadal, who earned a milestone 900th career victory with his 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win over Germany's Maximilian Marterer.