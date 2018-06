Borna Coric of Croatia reaches for a backhand during his third-round match versus Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, France, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina hits a forehand during his third-round match at the French Open against Borna Coric in Paris, France, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina tosses the ball up for a serve during his third-round match against Borna Coric of Croatia at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Argentine tennis player Diego Schwartzman on Saturday beat Croatia's Borna Coric 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 and advanced to the final 16 round of the French Open for the first time in his career.

Schwartzman, world No. 11, sealed the win in two hours and 31 minutes.

His next opponent is to be South Africa's Kevin Anderson, world No. 7, who beat Germany's Mischa Zverev 6-1, 6-7 (7-3), 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in two hours and 47 minutes.