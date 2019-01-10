Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during his match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan during his match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during his match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan at the Sydney International tennis tournament at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in Sydney, Australia, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman knocked out Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 from the Sydney International men's singles quarterfinals on Thursday.

The third-seeded 26-year-old Argentinian, defeated Nishioka, 23, in a tense three-setter and tweeted a jubilant "Semisss (sic)" as he advances to the last four of the tournament.

Schwartzman won the opening set 6-1, with Nishioka making a big comeback in the second set, taking it 6-3.

The Argentine, who played his first match of the tournament on Wednesday, defeating Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-2 6-3, took the third set 7-6 after a tie-break.

Nishioka had knocked out Andrey Rublev in straight sets o make it to the quarterfinals.

The Sydney International is hosting some of the world's biggest tennis stars prior to the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, which will run from Jan. 14 to 27.