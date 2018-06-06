Rafael Nadal of Spain plays Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina reacts as he plays Rafael Nadal of Spain during their men's quarter final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Argentine Diego Schwartzman grabbed a 6-4, 3-2 lead Wednesday on Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals before rain suspended play.

By winning the opening set, the 12th-ranked Schwartzman snapped Nadal's streak of 38 consecutive sets won at Roland Garros dating back to the start of the 2016 tournament.

Schwartzman is up a break on the 10-time champion in the second set and will serve when play resumes.

The first set and a half has featured numerous service breaks, with Nadal uncharacteristically losing five of his first eight service games.