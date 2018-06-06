Argentine Diego Schwartzman grabbed a 6-4, 3-2 lead Wednesday on Spanish world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarter-finals before rain suspended play.
By winning the opening set, the 12th-ranked Schwartzman snapped Nadal's streak of 38 consecutive sets won at Roland Garros dating back to the start of the 2016 tournament.
Schwartzman is up a break on the 10-time champion in the second set and will serve when play resumes.
The first set and a half has featured numerous service breaks, with Nadal uncharacteristically losing five of his first eight service games.