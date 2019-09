Austrian-US actor and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the presentation of the 2019 Arnold Classic Europe bodybuilding event in Barcelona, Spain, 20 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Austrian-born US actor/cast member Arnold Schwarzenegger during the premiere of 'Terminator Genisys' at Ritz Carlton Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, 02 July 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

Arnold Schwarzenegger said US president Donald Trump was a "Terminator" intent on doing away with any progress that had been made to tackle the climate crises.

In an interview with Efe, the former California governor and well-known actor said that environmental policies were compatible with a thriving economy.