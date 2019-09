A view of one of the many objects on display at the Science Museum's "Science City 1550-1880: The Linbury Gallery" exhibition in London, the United Kingdom 11 September 2019. EFE/Laura Sanfélix

The London Science Museum on Wednesday previewed a gallery space that presents the United Kingdom's capital as a global hub for science, research and education.

Science City 1550-1880: The Linbury Gallery explores how London morphed from a thriving city to a leading center for science and research through an interactive installation with a large display of objects, instruments, machinery and archive material.