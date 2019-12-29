Around 300 pets and owners from different states in India took part in an animal show organised by the Bhopal Canine Club.
A visual story by Sanjeev Gupta
A Borzoi dog with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
A Weimaraner dog with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
A Persian kali cat with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
A Shih Tzu dog with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
A Cockatiel bird with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
The owner of a Rampur Greyhound dog caresses it during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
Punch face cat with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
A Persian Extreme Punch cat with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
A Calico persian doll face cat with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
A Chihuahua dog with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA
