A Borzoi dog with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

A Weimaraner dog with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

A Persian kali cat with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

A Shih Tzu dog with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

A Cockatiel bird with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

The owner of a Rampur Greyhound dog caresses it during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

Punch face cat with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

A Persian Extreme Punch cat with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

A Calico persian doll face cat with its owner during a pet show in Bhopal, India, 29 December 2019. EFE/EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA