Scorpions are increasingly adapting to urban life in Brazil and with the arrival of summer authorities have been forced to take up a battle against the arthropods that have sparked alerts in some parts of Sao Paulo.

"All of Sao Paulo is taken up by these bugs," biologist Denis Cândido, who has been at the Butantan Institute for over 30 years, a research center that prepares anti-scorpionic serum, told Efe. EFE-EPA