A visitor walks along a remaining section of the notorious Berlin Wall at the East Side Gallery in Berlin, Germany, 4 November 2019. EFE/EPA/OMER MESSINGER

Members of the band Scorpions, Rudolf Schenker (L) and Matthias Jabs (R), on stage at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 4 October 2019. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The Scorpions on stage at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 4 October 2019. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Visitors kiss in front of the wall painting 'My God, Help Me to Survive This Deadly Love' at the East-Side Gallery in Berlin, Germany, 11 August 2019. EFE/EPA/FILE/OMER MESSINGER

The Scorpions never imagined that their song Wind of Change would become the unofficial anthem of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

When the German rock group played in the Soviet Union in the late 1980s they sensed that times were changing.