Police stand next to flowers left in tribute to Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II outside Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain, 11 September 2022. EFE/EPA/PAUL REID

Flowers and messages left in tribute to Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II outside Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Britain, 11 September 2022. EFE/EPA/PAUL REID

A file photo dated 22 October 1997 of Balmoral Castle. Grampian police said Monday, 27 September 2004, that a man was arrested following two separate incidents near the royal residence. EPA/Chris Bacon UK AND IRELAND OUT[UK AND IRELAND OUT]

Scotland was a place of sanctuary for Queen Elizabeth II who escaped the crowds every summer and enjoyed the charming scenery on horseback and long countryside walks.

Balmoral Castle, where the UK’s longest-reigning monarch died aged 96, is tucked away in an area covered with lush greenery in Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland.

The Queen felt at ease there. She was relaxed even if the summer weather in this remote area of the United Kingdom forced her to sport a coat or use an umbrella.

(...)