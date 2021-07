View of an East Beirut neighborhood plunged into darkness with the only light from the city's port in the distance in the early morning of July 29, 2021, amid a growing electricity shortage due to the severe economic crisis. EFE/Noemi Jabois

A closed pharmacy in east Beirut on July 29, 2021, amid a growing shortage of medicines that has forced many establishments in the trade to close their doors. EFE/Noemí Jabois

A group of people search for things to salvage from a mountain of garbage in Shatila refugee camp, an impoverished Palestinian-populated slum on the outskirts of Beirut, July 27, 2021. EFE/Noemi Jabois

Every day, Ahmad, his wife and four young children wake up at dawn, the humid heat of late July filling their small apartment on the outskirts of Beirut as soon as the fan stops spinning due to the four to five-hour blackouts every morning.

For weeks now, electricity supplied by the government has been reaching Lebanese homes for a mere one or two hours a day, with the companies that operate the private electric generators rationing the supply amid crippling fuel shortages.EFE

amo-njd/ks/jt