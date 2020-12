Visitors look at a Yellow Shovelnose-Ray swimming inside a fish tank moments before a performance show at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Children stand in front of a fish tank as a scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus swims in it while feeding fish during a performance show at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus swims in a fish tank during a performance show at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A scuba diver (L) dressed as Santa Claus swimming in a fish tank feeds fish as visitors take pictures with mobile phones during a performance show at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A scuba diver dressed as Santa Claus swims in a fish tank as he feeds a turtle during a performance show at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A "Scuba Santa" entertained the crowds while swimming with the underwater residents at Aquaria KLCC aquarium in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

To the delight of visiting children, who watched him through the glass and took photos, Scuba Santa fed rays and turtles and floated with the fish to celebrate the Christmas festive season.

A visual story by epa's Fazry Izmail