A view of the statue 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid)' by British artist Marc Quinn, which stands on the vacant plinth where a statue of Edward Colston stood, in Bristol, Britain, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Protester Jen Reid poses in front of a depiction of herself, the statue 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid)' by British artist Marc Quinn, which stands on the vacant plinth where a statue of Edward Colston stood, in Bristol, Britain, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

People using mobile phones take pictures of the statue 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid)' by British artist Marc Quinn, which stands on the vacant plinth where a statue of Edward Colston stood, in Bristol, Britain, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Protester Jen Reid with a raised fist poses in front of a depiction of herself, the statue 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid)' by British artist Marc Quinn, which stands on the vacant plinth where a statue of Edward Colston stood, in Bristol, Britain, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The work 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid)', by British artist Marc Quinn, stands on a plinth, where a statue of Edward Colston previously stood, in Bristol, Britain, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A view of the statue 'A Surge of Power (Jen Reid)' by British artist Marc Quinn, which stands on the vacant plinth where a statue of Edward Colston stood, in Bristol, Britain, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Sculpture of black protestor replaces statue of slave owner in UK

A sculpture of a black protester has appeared on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

British artist Marc Quinn created the steel and black resin piece depicting Jen Reid, who was photographed standing on the pedestal with a raised fist during a Black Lives Matter protest.EFE-EPA

jm/rb