Director Sean Penn (L) and Dylan Penn arrive for the screening of 'Flag Day' during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 10 July 2021. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Sean Penn and his daughter Dylan made many a head turn Saturday on the red carpet of the Cannes Festival, where they appeared coordinated, in black and white, for the screening of their film "Flag Day."

Next to her father, in a traditional tuxedo, the young woman wore a striking black long-train miniskirt with a wide black and white belt. EFE

