An anti-government protester carries a Lebanese flag as he protects himself behind an iron barrel during a protest outside of the Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese riot police try to put out a fire nearby during clashes with anti government protesters at a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/IBRAHIM DIRANI DAR AL MUSSAWIR

An injured Lebanese anti-government protesters face off with riot police at a protest in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. EFE-EPA/IBRAHIM DIRANI DAR AL MUSSAWIR

A view of destroyed port area four days after explosions that hit Beirut port, during a tour conducted by Lebanese army to journalists in Beirut, Lebanon, 08 August 2020. Lebanese Health Ministry on 07 August said at least 154 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August and believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Seawater is filling the huge crater caused by a massive explosion in the heart of Beirut that claimed 158 lives and left the Lebanese capital city battered and covered in dust and debris.

Pieces of clothing, the wreckage of buildings and ships that were in the harbor that day are still floating in the sea in Beirut.

At the entrance to the port, which has become a makeshift graveyard, divers and rescue teams aboard two boats continue the search for more bodies. EFE-EPA