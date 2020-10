A picture made available on 6 October 2020 shows a person digging at an archeological site in Rome EFE/HANDOUT SUPERINTENDENT CULTURE ROME

Rome on Tuesday inaugurated a “unique” archeological site located within the courtyard of a residential building that will allow locals to discover new things about how their counterparts in ancient Rome lived.

The remains are of a luxury ancient villa which were found underneath a block of flat on Aventine Hill, one of the seven hills that ancient Rome was built on.