US gamer and IGN show host Sydnee Goodman attends the the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

US gamer and online personality Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins (L) and Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (R) attend the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

US gamer and IGN show host Sydnee Goodman attends the the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

(L-R) US video game producer Rod Fergusson, US voice actor Laura Bailey and XBOX Live director of programming Larry Hryb attend the the 2019 Game Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, Dec. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

An action-adventure video game following a warrior rescued from the brink of death won the top prize at the Game Awards gala, considered the Oscars of the industry, Thursday in the United States.

"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice," developed by From Software and published by Activision, was named Game of the Year at the Los Angeles gala, a prize also contested by "Control," "Death Stranding," "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," "Resident Evil 2 Remake" and "The Outer Worlds."EFE-EPA