Children rest along the shore of the Senegal River, between the Barbarie Tongue - a narrow sandy peninsula - and the Island of Saint Louis, two areas of the city linked by bridges in Saint Louis, Senegal, 26 December 2019. EFE/María Rodríguez

Children float on a raft on the Senegal River, between the Barbarie Tongue - a narrow sandy peninsula - and the Island of Saint Louis, two areas of the city linked by bridges in Saint Louis, Senegal, 26 December 2019. EFE/María Rodríguez

A girl carrying a baby walks along the shore of the Senegal River, between the Barbarie Tongue - a narrow sandy peninsula - and the Island of Saint Louis, two areas of the city linked by bridges in Saint Louis, Senegal, 26 December 2019. EFE/María Rodríguez

A child plays on the shore of the Senegal River, between the Barbarie Tongue - a narrow sandy peninsula - and the Island of Saint Louis, two areas of the city linked by bridges in Saint Louis, Senegal, 26 December 2019. EFE/María Rodríguez

In the Langue de Barbarie, close to the city of Saint Louis, locals live between two bodies of water: the Senegal river, sacred but heavily polluted, and the Atlantic Ocean, whose rising sea levels threaten thousands.

A bridge connects the narrow Peninsula of the Langue de Barbarie and the Saint Louis island, where the river still plays a crucial role, especially for ancient rituals.