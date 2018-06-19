Senegal goalkeeper Khadim N'Diaye makes a save against Poland during a Group H World Cup match on Tuesday, June 19, in Moscow. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Senegal's Idrissa Gueye (L) and Grzegorz Krychowiak of Poland battle to control the ball during a Group H World Cup match on Tuesday, June 19, in Moscow. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Senegal celebrate after defeating Poland 2-1 in a Group H World Cup match on Tuesday, June 19, in Moscow. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

An imposing Senegal side outworked Poland here Tuesday to prevail 2-1 in the 2018 World Cup opener for both teams.

The surprise outcome, combined with Colombia's 2-1 loss to the Japanese hours earlier, leaves pre-tournament underdogs Senegal and Japan tied atop Group H with three points each and identical goal differentials.

Besides neutralizing Polish goal-machine Robert Lewandowski, the Africans won every race for the ball and outcompeted the European side in front of 44,000-plus at Moscow's Spartak Stadium.

The breakthrough for Senegal came in the 38th minute, when Sadio Mane transformed a Mbaye Niang take-away to set up a goal by Idrissa Gueye, with an additional unintentional assist from Polish defender Thiago Cionek, whose attempted block went badly wrong to put the Africans up 1-0.

On the second goal, the Poles might be forgiven for feeling a little victimized.

Poland had the ball in Senegal's half as Senegalese sub Mbaye Niang was waiting on the touch line for the signal to join the match.

Referee Nawak Shukralla gave the go-ahead just as Grzegorz Krychowiak - facing the Senegal goal - launched a back pass from midfield without realizing that Niang had come on and was racing toward the Polish end.

With no defenders to help him, Poland keeper Wojciech Szczesny came way off his line to stop Niang, who eluded the challenge and scored into the empty net to make it 2-0 for Senegal at the hour mark.

Krychowiak got a measure of redemption with a goal in the 86th minute to cut the deficit in half, but the Polish rally fizzled and Senegal took all three points.