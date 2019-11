Professor of Ancient History Babacar Diop ‘Bouba’ is the deputy coordinator of the project for writing the General History of Senegal. EFE/ María Rodríguez

Professor Iba Der Thiam, former Minister of National Education between 1983–1988 and current representative of Senegal to the Executive Board of UNESCO, launched the project of writing the General History of Senegal in 2013. EFE/ María Rodríguez

During Senegal's colonial period, children were taught that France was the most important part of their 'Gallic' identity, a discourse that eroded the nation's past, but an expert has now taken on the ambitious project to narrate the African country's true history.

Since 2013, Iba Der Der, who was Minister of National Education between 1983–1988 and is the current representative of Senegal to the Executive Board of UNESCO, has been working to give the African country back its real history.