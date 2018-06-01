Senegalese defender Lamine Gassama (L) and Luxembourg striker Aurelien Joachim (R) in action during a pre-World Cup friendly between Luxembourg and Senegal at Josy Barthel Stadium in Luxembourg on May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Senegalese head coach Aliou Cisse looks on during a friendly soccer match between Luxembourg and Senegal at Josy Barthel Stadium in Luxembourg on May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Sadio Mane, a star winger for the Senegalese national team and Premier League club Liverpool, did not suit up for a pre-World Cup friendly between Luxembourg and Senegal at Josy Barthel Stadium in Luxembourg on May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Senegalese defender Lamine Gassama (L) and Luxembourg defender Dirk Carlson (R) in action during a pre-World Cup friendly between Luxembourg and Senegal at Josy Barthel Stadium in Luxembourg on May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

World Cup-bound Senegal was unable to generate enough offense without star winger Sadio Mane and stumbled to a 0-0 draw in a friendly here Thursday night against Luxembourg.

Mane, a standout for Premier League club Liverpool, did not join his national side until Thursday, having taken a few days off after the Reds' 3-1 loss to Real Madrid on Saturday in the Champions League final.

His absence clearly hindered the attacking ability of the African side, which monopolized ball possession but created few clear goal-scoring opportunities at Stade Josy Barthel.

Senegal's best chance came with a minute remaining in the first half, when a shot by forward Moussa Konate struck the post and winger Ismaila Sarr's attempt off the rebound was corralled by Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

Forward M'Baye Niang, for his part, was active in the first half and had a chance to score shortly after the end of the intermission on a strike that clanked off the woodwork.

But despite pinning Luxembourg back in its area, Senegal was unable to break the scoreless deadlock.

Senegal will play two more friendlies in preparation for this summer's World Cup in Russia: one against Croatia on June 8 and another versus South Korea three days later.

The West African nation has been drawn into Group H of the World Cup along with Colombia, Poland and Japan.

It will square off in its opening match against Poland on June 19 in Moscow.

Luxembourg did not qualify for the World Cup.