Mamadou Dieng's younger brother and mother speak to him by video call from their home in Dakar, Senegal, 18 May 2020. EFE/María Rodríguez

In March, Aram Ndiaye did not receive the money her son normally sends her every month.

The lockdown imposed in Spain to curb the Covid-19 pandemic meant her son Mamadou could not send the payment which allows his family to buy food, medicine and fund his little brother’s school in Senegal. EFE-EPA

