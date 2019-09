A visitor looks at a photo projection at a North Korean exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, 27 September 2019. EFE/ Andrés Sánchez Braun

A visitor looks at a recreation of a North Korean supermarket in the Seoul, South Korea, 27 September 2019. EFE/Andrés Sánchez Braun

An interactive exhibition in Seoul offers a peek into daily life in Pyongyang and allows a virtual tour of the city.

The event is part of the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism which takes place in the South Korean capital and will remain open until November.