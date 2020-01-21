From K-pop stores to K-drama backdrops and K-food restaurants, Seoul holds the main venues related to South Korea's entertainment industry, making it a dream destination for any fan of "Hallyu," the Korean pop culture wave that has swept the globe.

The capital of South Korea, this year's special partner at FITUR (the International Tourism Fair held annually in Madrid and running from Wednesday until Jan. 26), has become increasingly welcoming to all those interested in tracking down spots connected to their favorite celebrities, while local tourism bodies provide specific backing, from free paper guides to bus tours. EFE-EPA