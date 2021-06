Migrant families gather at the edge of the Rio Grande today, during the eighth edition of the event "Hugs, not walls", in the border of Ciudad Juarez in Chihuahua, Mexico 19 June 2021. EFE/Luis Torres

Hundreds of separated families met briefly at the border between Mexico and the United States after decades of living apart thanks to the 8th annual "Hugs Not Walls" event.

The tearful reunion took place on the dry riverbed of the Rio Grande, a concrete culvert that marks the border between the US and Mexico. EFE