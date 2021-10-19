A view of the refugee camp in New Ngharchhip after local villagers constructed huts with tarpauline sheets and bamboo in the village. the village lies at the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, India 09 October 2021 (issued on 17 October 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

A refugee from Myanmar sits in his makeshift hut in the refugee camp in New Ngharchhip village at the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, India 09 October 2021 (issued on 17 October 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

A young refugee from Myanmar smiles in the refugee camp in New Ngharchhip village at the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, India 09 October 2021 (issued on 17 October 2021). EFE-EPA/SANGZUALA HMAR

Zingrampar, 17, who, like thousands of Myanmar refugees, fled to India to escape military repression, has her dreams shattered with a separated family back home.

The young girl from the western Myanmar region of Chin ran away from her home in late September after violence escalated in the Thantlang and Hakha cities due to clashes between the army and militant groups.

“We had to dig a hole and hid our money after fighting broke out between the military and the resistance group. I got separated from my Mom and Dad,” Zingrampar said. EFE