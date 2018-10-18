Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in action during his second round match against Andreas Seppi of Italy of France at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 18 2018. EPA-EFE/Maxim Shipenkov

Seppi Andreas of Italy in action during his second round match against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France at the Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 18 2018. EPA-EFE/Maxim Shipenkov

Italian tennis player Andreas Seppi topped Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 7-6, 7-6 on Thursday to book his place in the last-eight round of the Kremlin Cup.

Seppi needed one hour and 50 minutes to earn his hard-fought win over Herbert at the hard-court ATP event.

Thus, the Italian player claimed his second victory over the Frenchman, in their third career match.

Seppi won the 2012 Kremlin Cup title having defeated Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil in the final, while he made two other quarterfinal appearances in 2014 and 2017, and the 2013 edition semifinal.

Seppi is scheduled to take on either Russia's Evgeny Donskoy or fourth seed, Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.