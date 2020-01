Pablo Carreno Busta (L) and Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action during their doubles final match against Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki of Serbia on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK EVANS

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the final match on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK EVANS

Pablo Carreno Busta (L) and Feliciano Lopez of Spain in action during their doubles final match against Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki of Serbia on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK EVANS

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Rafael Nadal of Spain during the final match on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, Australia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG GOLDING

Rafael Nadal of Spain has a press conference to say he is pulling out of the doubles during the final on day 10 on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG GOLDING

Novak Djokovic (L) and Viktor Troicki of Serbia in action during their doubles final match against Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez of Spain on day 10 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 12 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK EVANS