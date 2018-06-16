Serbia's head coach Mladen Krstajic (L) and Serbia's player Aleksandar Kolarov attend a press conference at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Aleksandar Kolarov of Serbia attends a press conference at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, on June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Serbia captain Aleksandar Kolarov said Saturday that Costa Rica, rival of his national team in both sides' 2018 World Cup opener, has very good defenders.

The Roma defender reiterated that Costa Rica has a quick playing style and strong defenders, as well as well-known forwards.

Kolarov downplayed the defeats suffered by Costa Rica in the pre-World Cup friendlies against England and Belgium.

The Serbian defender stressed that his Serbian Eagles team respected Costa Rica as Los Ticos reached the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, yet Kolarov expressed his confidence that Serbia would play well in Sunday's opener.

Serbia is to compete in Group E along with Brazil, Switzerland and Costa Rica.