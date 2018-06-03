Julia Goerges of Germany plays Serena Williams of the USA during their women's third-round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 02 June 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Serena Williams set up a blockbuster French Open round of 16 clash against Maria Sharapova by defeating Germany's Julia Goerges 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday.

Williams was the more steady and solid of the two players in the Roland Garros third-round match, winning the contest comfortably even though Goerges struck more aces (11-3) and winners (23-20).

The American former world No. 1 committed just 12 unforced errors to the 11th-seeded Goerges' 23 to take the match in an hour and 15 minutes.

The 36-year-old Williams, who is playing her first Grand Slam tournament since becoming a mother last year, will next take on Sharapova, who routed Czech No. 6 seed Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-1.

