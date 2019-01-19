Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in action against Serena Williams of the United States on day six of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the United States in action against Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine on day six of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the United States (L) talks to Dayana Yastremska (R) of the Ukraine after winning the match on day six of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams of the United States in action against Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine on day six of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Serena Williams used the 18-year-old Dayana Yastremska's inexperience to her advantage as she overpowered the Ukrainian to make it to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

She routed her opponent 6-2,6-1 in a match that lasted an hour and seven minutes.

"I'm taking every match as it comes, but I'm playing as hard as I can, the best I can do and I love it out here," said Williams.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and seven-time Australian Open champion, is now set to play against either World number one Simona Halep from Romania or her elder sister Venus Williams.

Serena, who was defeated by Venus 7-6(4), 6-1 in their first Australian Open face-off in the second round in the year 1998, defeated Yastremska with her strong serves and stalled the Ukrainian's attempt to make a comeback in the match.

"You did amazing. You did so well. You did amazing. Don't cry. You did really well," Serena told Yastremska after the match.

"I thought she played amazing, came out swinging. I felt like she came out ready to go," she added.