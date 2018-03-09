Yuichi Sugita of Japan in action against Horacio Zeballos of Argentina during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Well Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Serena Williams made a strong post-pregnancy comeback on Thursday and defeated Zarina Diyas 7-5 and 6-3, while Spain's Fernando Verdasco won against Argentina's Guido Pella 6-2, 1-6 and 6-2 at the Indian Wells Masters tennis tournament in California, United States.

Williams, playing her first WTA Tour match in 14 months, confidently demolished her 53rd ranked opponent, and will now face-off with Kiki Bertens in the second round.

"It was incredible. It's been over a year, and a kid later, and I get to go home to her now, and I'm excited about that," Williams said after the match.

"It definitely wasn't easy (...) I'm a little rusty, but it doesn't matter. I'm just out here on this journey and doing the best I can," added the American player.

In other matches, Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig of Puerto Rico defeated Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3 and 7-6 (3) to move to the second round of the tournament, where she will face 21st seed Anastasija Sevastova.

Victoria Azarenka, winner of the tournament in 2012 and 2016, sent the British Heather Watson packing 6-4 and 6-2, and is now set to face world number 13 Sloane Stephens.

In the men's section, Verdasco defeated Pella in a match that lasted an hour and 29 minutes and was decided in three sets, and will likely now face Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

Argentina's Horacio Zeballos also defeated the Japanese Yuichi Sugita 6-7(5), 6-4 and 7-6(4) in three sets.

In other matches, another Argentinian Nicolas Kicker topped Jiri Vesely 7-5 and 6-3, and Federico Delbonis won against local boy Ryan Harrison 6-2, 4-6 and 7-5.