Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts during her women's singles second round match against Serena Williams of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in action during her women's singles second round match against Serena Williams of the USA at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Serena Williams of the USA in action against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada during their women's second round match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Serena Williams of the USA reacts during her women's second round match against Eugenie Bouchard of Canada at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH

Seven-time champion Serena Williams Thursday defeated Canada's Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-2 at the second round of the Australian Open.

Williams of the United States took just an hour and 10 minutes to secure her place at the tournament's third round for the 17th time in her career.

"It was not an easy match tonight. Genie has been to the finals of Wimbledon and the semifinals of other Grand Slams, so I said, 'You have got to come out hot, come out firing,'" Williams said via the Australian Open's official website.

The 16th-seed struck two aces and 20 winners, compared to her rival's one and 10 respectively.

Williams is set to take on Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine next, who ousted Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.