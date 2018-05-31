Serena Williams of the USA plays Ashley Barty of Australia during their women's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

American great Serena Williams made a slew of errors in losing the opening set but recovered in time to defeat 17th-seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Thursday and book a spot in the third round of the French Open.

The 36-year-old, three-time Roland Garros champion, who is playing her first Grand Slam tournament since giving birth in September, hit just three winners and made 12 unforced errors in a sloppy first set.

But after falling behind an early service break in the second set, she began to find her range on her ground strokes and also began imposing her presence emotionally by firing herself up with shouts of "come on" after winning key points.

Dressed once again in a form-fitting cat suit that Williams says makes her feel like a superhero and also is a way of inspiring women having difficulty recovering from their pregnancies, the American occasionally did not run for balls she would normally reach with ease.

But her mental toughness and array of weapons were on display in the second and third sets, in which she struck a total of 25 winners to Barty's 15.

The 22-year-old Australian fared much better than she did in the players' first meeting, when she barely put up any resistance in a 6-2, 6-1 loss to the then-world No. 1 in the first round of the 2014 Australian Open.

Her serving statistics also were encouraging as she won 71 percent of her first-serve points and 54 percent of her second-serve points against the 23-time Grand Slam champion, whose ranking has fallen to No. 451 due to her maternity leave.

Next up for Williams in the third round will be German No. 11 seed Julia Goerges, who edged Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) on Thursday.