Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in action against Serena Williams of the USA during their women's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

United States tennis player Serena Williams returned to her winning ways on Tuesday after beating the Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in the first round of the French Open.

The 37-year-old victor knocked out Pliskova, world No. 70, in one hour and 45 minutes.

This was Williams' first Grand Slam appearance since the 2017 Australian Open, as the US star had taken maternity leave last year and her ranking slipped to world No. 451

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to play the second round against 17th-seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia.