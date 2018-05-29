United States tennis player Serena Williams returned to her winning ways on Tuesday after beating the Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in the first round of the French Open.
The 37-year-old victor knocked out Pliskova, world No. 70, in one hour and 45 minutes.
This was Williams' first Grand Slam appearance since the 2017 Australian Open, as the US star had taken maternity leave last year and her ranking slipped to world No. 451
The 23-time Grand Slam champion is set to play the second round against 17th-seed Ashleigh Barty of Australia.