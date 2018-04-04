Jon Rahm of Spain on the thirteenth hole during the second practice round at the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 03 April 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Spain's Sergio Garcia, winner of the Masters Tournament 2017, arrived Tuesday at the Augusta National Golf Club flanked by his compatriots Jon Rahm, Rafa Cabrera Bello and the veteran two-time champion Jose Maria Olazabal.

"Entering through Magnolia Lane and into the area of the champions with many details dedicated to my last year's victory is a very nice feeling," Sergio Garcia told EFE, referring to his achievement in 2017.

"Everybody tells you that winning the Masters changes your life, but having a daughter has changed my life," Garcia said about his newborn daughter Azalea, named after the 13th hole at the Augusta National which he and his wife Angela chose for her.

The two-time winner of the green jacket in the 1994 and 1999 editions, Jose Maria Olazabal, for his part, said that "it's always lovely to come back here. I have great memories and the place is a marvel."

One of the favorites for the Masters victory is the young Jon Rahm, who arrived at his second Masters in third place in the world rankings.

"I'm very aware of how difficult this golf course and these kinds of tournaments are. Last year I was given more importance than I should have been, because in the end it is very difficult to win the Masters in the first year," Jon Rahm said.

While the four Spaniards are preparing themselves for Thursday, the first day of the Masters 2018, in the kitchens of the Augusta National the menu chosen by Garcia himself is prepared for the traditional dinner of champions, which this year will include rice with lobster.