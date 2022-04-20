The director of the Egyptian series Case 404 Mohamed al-Ansari (c) during the presentation of the show. EFE-EPA/ Pablo Pérez Álvarez

Series sheds light on struggles for people with disabilities in Egypt

Case 404, a series starring people with disabilities, sheds the light on the exploitation, sexual abuse and verbal violence this section society suffers in Egypt.

The fifteen-episode show premiered two weeks ago on social media as it could not be aired on TV channels, which race to broadcast big productions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"The series is the first project of the 'Parallel World' initiative, which is dedicated to integrating people with disabilities into audiovisual art," director and promoter of the initiative Mohamed al Ansari told Efe.EFE

