Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia celebrates winning her round three women's singles match against Qiang Wang of China at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Qiang Wang of China leaves the court on being defeated in her round three women's singles match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia reacts on winning her first set during her round three women's singles match against Qiang Wang of China at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Qiang Wang of China in action during her round three women's singles match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Anastasija Sevastova booked herself a spot in the second week of a Grand Slam for the fifth time in her career on Saturday after routing China's Wang Qiang in straight sets at the Australian Open.

The number 12 seed slammed past her opponent 6-3, 6-3, in 76 minutes.

The Latvian, who is back in the second week of the Australian Open for the first time in eight years, played a tidy match against the number 23 seed and hit 17 winners to 17 unforced errors.

She also won 83 percent of the points played behind her serve and broke serve four times.

She will now play against Japan's Naomi Osaka in the last 16.