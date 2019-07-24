Patients covered with a mosquito nets who are suffering from dengue fever rest inside a gymnasium in the town of Maasin, Iloilo province, Philippines, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LEO SOLINAP

A boy covered with a mosquito net who is suffering from dengue fever rests inside a gymnasium in the town of Maasin, Iloilo province, Philippines, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LEO SOLINAP

The Philippines has issued a national alert due to a severe outbreak of dengue fever, a mosquito-transmitted tropical disease that has led to 115,000 infections and nearly 500 deaths, most of them children, in the aftermath of a recent controversy surrounding the adverse effects of a vaccine that combats the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Department of Health, infections have grown 85 percent in the last year, with 115,986 cases and 491 deaths – 40 percent higher than last year – reported between Jan. 1 and July 6.

The situation is reaching epidemic proportions in four central regions of the country – Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Northern Mindanao – and there is an imminent threat of the disease spreading across the entire country as the rainy season approaches after a severe drought afflicting the Southeast Asian archipelago in recent months.

This year, other countries in the region such as Singapore – 7,400 cases and 5 deaths in the current year – and Thailand – more than 50,000 cases and 65 deaths – have also witnessed unprecedented numbers related to the disease, but the Philippines has been hit hardest.

In the archipelago, the drought, which has especially affected Manila, has helped contain the disease by making it less likely that houses have stored water, the habitat in which the disease's vector – the Aedes mosquito – is known to breed.

"Now that the water supply has returned to normal in Manila, we are worried that dengue cases could increase anytime now," Dr Ferdinand De Guzman, the director of San Lazaro Hospital (designated the Special National Hospital Medical Center for Infectious Diseases), tells EFE.

Preparing for the possibility that the dengue outbreak reaches the capital of more than 13 million inhabitants – one-third of whom live in unsanitary slum areas – the hospital has begun admitting patients from other provinces, where health services have been overwhelmed due to the high number of incidents and the fact that hospitals there "don't have specialized medical staff or accurate diagnostic methods," according to De Guzman.

Seven-year-old Mary Nazareth Mendoza is cheerful and ready to go home days after her parents brought her to the hospital from Bulacan province, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Manila, because they did not trust the diagnosis of their doctor, who had ruled out dengue because Mary's fever had not been too high.

In the same room, Rhimela Jean Balbuena, 10, is happy because her latest blood test has revealed a good platelet count and the doctor has promised she can go home the next day.

Her mother Dailyn admits that she was scared when her daughter was diagnosed with dengue and reveals that Rhimela had received a primary dose of Dengvaxia, a controversial vaccine for the disease which was administered to more than a million people in the Philippines between 2016-17, including 830,000 children in schools who were sometimes vaccinated without their parents’ authorization.

In Nov. 2017, the Philippine government suspended the use of Dengvaxia after its manufacturer, French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur, admitted that it carried adverse effects: vaccinated people who contracted dengue for the first time suffered more severe symptoms.

The scandal worsened after the death of several children who had been vaccinated, leading to a massive backlash against vaccines by frightened parents.

The Dengvaxia program – which cost around $75 million – consisted of three doses per year, but Daylin's mother says her daughter "luckily" received just the first dose in a state immunization campaign at her school in Manila.

"Without a vaccine, the only way to avoid dengue is by taking basic precautions: destroy water storage or use repellent and nets. And it is important to go to the hospital in (the) case of more than two days of fever," De Guzman explains.

The Dengvaxia case is now in the courts, where health authorities of the previous government led by former president Benigno Aquino – who launched the program – have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the 13 deaths linked to the vaccine, although a report by the Solicitor General has mentioned more than 100 related deaths.

However, after the large-scale dengue outbreak, many doctors and researchers have defended the vaccine, arguing that there was no evidence of any direct link between the deaths and Dengvaxia and that the vaccine has been administered in other countries of the region without adverse effects.

The scandal has had serious consequences in the Philippines, leading to a general mistrust of vaccines and the immunization rate dropping to 40 percent in 2018 after hovering around a 70-percent average in the preceding years.

As a result, the country suffered a serious measles outbreak this year, with more than 38,500 cases and 521 deaths – the majority of them involving children under the age of five – during the first six months of the year. The situation has been brought under control now, with a gradual decrease in the number of infections.

After the measles epidemic, health authorities launched an intense vaccination campaign that is still ongoing and aims to reach 13 million children under the age of 12.

