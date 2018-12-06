Sevilla's Luis Muriel tries to get past Villanovense goalkeeper Isma Gil during a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Sevilla midfielder Guilherme Arana (in white) battles Leandro of Villanovense during a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Sevilla's Andre Silva (2nd L) scores a goal against Villanovense during a Copa del Rey match on Wednesday, Dec. 5, in Seville, Spain. EFE-EPA/Julio Muñoz

Sevilla, last season's runners-up in the Copa del Rey, punched their ticket for the knockout stage of the 2018-2019 edition with a 1-0 victory here Wednesday over Villanovense.

The first leg ended 0-0, so Sevilla could not afford to be complacent against the third-division side.

Even so, Sevilla coach Pablo Machin started the night with his regular goalkeeper and five other starters on the bench.

The hosts dominated the first half, yet without creating much in the way of genuine threats as Villanovense kept their shape and their poise.

Sevilla came back from the dressing room with a greater sense of urgency and got the crucial goal in the 48th minute.

Luck played a part, as Villanovense goalkeeper Isma Gil was forced to take down Muriel in the area after a long ball bounced off a defender's back and onto the attacker's head.

The referee awarded a penalty and Andre Silva took the shot. Gil made the initial stop, but the shooter converted on the rebound to make it 1-0 for Sevilla and the hosts held on to win.