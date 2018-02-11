Sevilla's French player Clement Lenglet (C) in action against Girona players Michael Olunga (R) and Juanpe (L) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Sevilla FC and Girona FC at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Sevilla's goalkeeper Sergio Rico (C) in action during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Sevilla FC and Girona FC at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Sevilla's French midfielder Steven N'Zonzi (up R) in action during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Sevilla FC and Girona FC at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Sevilla players celebrate their 1-0 lead during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Sevilla FC and Girona FC at Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIO MUNOZ

Sevilla on Sunday pulled off a 1-0 home win against Girona in the 23rd round of La Liga, getting back on track after a defeat and a draw in its previous two matches.

Aday Benitez missed his chance to open the scoring for Girona after he failed to convert a penalty four minutes before the end of the first half.

Pablo Sarabia scored the winner for Sevilla in the first minute of the second half.

Girona, which had two victories and two draws in the past four rounds, struggled to even the score, but in the end suffered its eighth defeat this season.

After this win, Sevilla jumps to the sixth position with 36 points, while Girona provisionally holds the ninth place with 31 points.

Unbeaten Barcelona, which is set to host Getafe later on Sunday, leads the La Liga table with 58 points.