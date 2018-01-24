Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega (left) and Fernando Torres of Atletico Madrid vie for the ball in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie on Tuesday, Jan. 23. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Sevilla's Sergio Escudero (right) tries to pull away from Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa during the second leg of a Copa de Rey quarterfinal tie on Tuesday, Jan. 23. EFE/Julio Munoz

Sevilla celebrate after defeating Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Jan. 23, to advance to the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. EFE/Raul Caro

Sevilla topped Atletico Madrid 3-1 here Tuesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal tie to prevail 5-2 on aggregate and claim a berth in the final four.

Sergio Escudero scored for the hosts just 25 seconds into the contest, making what was already an uphill battle even harder for the Colchoneros, who were playing without the injured Diego Costa.

Antoine Griezmann answered for the visitors in the 13th minute, turning a takeaway into a brilliant goal.

Griezmann and fellow French international Kevin Gameiro each had chances over the course of an exciting first half in front of nearly 40,000 people at Seville's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, but the sides went to the break knotted 1-1 on the night.

Three minutes after the re-start, Atletico's Saul Ñiguez brought down Sevilla's Joaquin Correa in the area and the referee pointed to the spot.

Ever Banega beat Atleti goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya to put Sevilla ahead 2-1 for the second leg and 4-2 overall.

Atletico had no choice but to fly forward at every opportunity and while they never lacked for effort or intensity, the needed precision never materialized.

With 11 minutes left in regulation, Sevilla's Pablo Sarabia scored on the counter to put the contest out of reach.